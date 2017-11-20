Manson has endured as the face of evil for nearly 50 years

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:27 Mark Stoops: Lamar Jackson should be in New York 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:56 Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 2:57 Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders. Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders. New York Times

Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders. New York Times