National

1 killed, 1 injured in crash of Air Force training jet

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DEL RIO, Texas

An airman has been killed and another injured after an Air Force training jet crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

An Air Force statement says the twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. Monday about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.

One airman was dead at the scene. The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio. No identities have been released, and no information has been made available regarding what led to the crash.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video