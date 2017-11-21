Trial wrapping up in case that sparked immigration debate

FILE - In this July 17, 2015 file photo, flowers and a portrait of Kate Steinle remain at a memorial site on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Attorneys were beginning their final arguments Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in the trial of Zarate, accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. The trial resumed Monday morning with instructions to the jury reminding them not to read newspapers or view social media while they are considering the case. San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File Paul Chinn