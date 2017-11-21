Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:41 What’s the deal with Kentucky’s turnovers? 1:39 After letting Troy back in game, Kentucky learning how to win 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:47 Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 1:56 Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season 1:02 Hamidou Diallo wants New York City Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

