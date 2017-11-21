Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of college town – and Snapchats it, police say

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:36 Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:41 What’s the deal with Kentucky’s turnovers? 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:02 Hamidou Diallo wants New York City Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving 0:47 Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

