National

Trump: Prayers in order for 'all involved' in Navy crash

Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:15 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Palm Beach, Fla.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Navy aircraft mishap in the Pacific Ocean.

Trump said in a tweet: "We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved."

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters provided no additional details or comment on the incident.

The U.S. Navy said that eight of the 11 people who were on the plane that crashed while on the way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier have been rescued and are in good condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The search continues for three missing personnel.

Their C-2 "Greyhound" transport plane crashed while on its way to the carrier on Wednesday in the Philippine Sea.

Trump is spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video