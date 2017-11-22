The Pine Forest debris management site is shown in Bear Creek area Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Houston. It is a temporary site for Hurricane Harvey debris.
The Pine Forest debris management site is shown in Bear Creek area Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Houston. It is a temporary site for Hurricane Harvey debris. Houston Chronicle via AP Melissa Phillip
The Pine Forest debris management site is shown in Bear Creek area Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Houston. It is a temporary site for Hurricane Harvey debris. Houston Chronicle via AP Melissa Phillip

National

Debris removal from Harvey starts to wrap up in Texas

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 28 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

Residents across the Houston area are starting to wrap up the monthslong effort of removing debris created by Hurricane Harvey.

Local counties and cities have been working with contractors and the Texas Transportation Department to haul away piles of trash from in front of people's homes in the three months since Harvey hit and unleashed record flooding, the Houston Chronicle reported .

"It just keeps coming," said Brian Davis, who works for a Harris County subcontractor to clean debris. "It's like the never-ending story."

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several jurisdictions plan to finish debris removal at least by Christmas. Harris County officials said they had hoped to finish by Thanksgiving, but the county came across more debris than expected on a third and final pass through neighborhoods.

County crews had picked up more than a million cubic yards of trash, or about 26,000 truckloads, as of mid-November.

Residents previously expressed frustration with the slow pace of debris removal, especially in Houston. The state agreed earlier this month to direct an extra $90 million in emergency funding to help speed up the process.

"You've got Thanksgiving coming," said Tom Branch, emergency management coordinator for Liberty County. "People would like to have all that stuff out of the way."

Completing the cleanup would be progress for residents trying to move forward from Harvey, said Trey Haskins, assistant county engineer for Brazoria County.

"They've torn out their homes," Haskins said. "They've torn out their lives. It's all in a landfill now. They want to move on from it."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video