Crew of Air Force jet that crashed in West Texas identified

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:35 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

DEL RIO, Texas

The Air Force has identified the two crew members of a jet trainer that crashed earlier this week, killing one and injuring the other.

The Air Force released a statement Wednesday saying 32-year-old Capt. Paul J. Barbour of Van Nuys, California, a flight instructor, was killed in the Monday crash. Capt. Joshua Hammervold, also an instructor pilot, was released from Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio on Tuesday.

They were aboard a twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet based out of Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas. The plane went down near Amistad Reservoir, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.

Flight operations at the base have been suspended through the weekend. An Air Force investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

