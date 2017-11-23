In this Nov. 17, 2017 photo, George Dorsey walks through his hurricane-damaged home in Houston. He usually hosts a large Thanksgiving dinner for family but is making other arrangements this year as he continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
In this Nov. 17, 2017 photo, George Dorsey walks through his hurricane-damaged home in Houston. He usually hosts a large Thanksgiving dinner for family but is making other arrangements this year as he continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey. David J. Phillip AP Photo
In this Nov. 17, 2017 photo, George Dorsey walks through his hurricane-damaged home in Houston. He usually hosts a large Thanksgiving dinner for family but is making other arrangements this year as he continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey. David J. Phillip AP Photo

National

Residents affected by Harvey prepare for Thanksgiving

Associated Press

November 23, 2017 01:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

Residents of the Texas Gulf Coast are celebrating Thanksgiving in any way they can almost three months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the region.

Some people are gathering at churches that have helped people displaced by the storm get meals. Others will go to annual events like Houston's "Super Feast."

George and Arva Dorsey's home remains gutted, so they won't be able to serve their normal 18-dish meal this holiday. They're considering whether to eat at a restaurant or at the home of a friend who took them in.

Arva Dorsey says she's trying to keep her head up and maintain her faith in God.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harvey killed more than 80 people and damaged at least 200,000 homes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video