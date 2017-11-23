This undated photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Craig Richard Coley. Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, pardoned Coley, a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 4-year-old son nearly four decades ago after modern DNA tests suggested he was probably innocent. Coley, 70, has consistently maintained his innocence since he was arrested the same day 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht and her 4-year-old son, Donald Wicht, were found dead in her Simi Valley apartment on Nov. 11, 1978.
Man freed decades after double killing that rocked LA suburb

November 23, 2017 04:30 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A California man convicted nearly 40 years ago of killing his former girlfriend and her son told the governor in a clemency application he filed from prison in 2013 that he was framed by a detective who destroyed crucial evidence.

Craig Richard Coley walked out of a prison in California's high desert a few hours before Thanksgiving after Gov. Jerry Brown issued a pardon. His whereabouts could not be immediately determined.

The 70-year-old Coley was convicted of killing 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht of Simi Valley and her 4-year-old son in 1978.

Simi Valley's police chief and Ventura County's district attorney asked Brown to pardon him.

They say forensic tests reveal Coley's DNA isn't on a key piece of evidence used to convict him.

They say others' DNA is on the evidence that was not identified.

