McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

Naked driver having sex with naked passenger crashes with child in backseat, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 23, 2017 06:43 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Well, when a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man …

Wait.

Let me tell you about the birds and the bees and the cars in the trees …

That happened Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A drunken man driving on state Route 7 near La Grande was naked and having sex with an also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat.

He missed a curve, went off Mountain Highway and hit a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 46800 block of Mountain Highway East.

The woman was hospitalized with broken bones.

Her 3-month-old child in the backseat was unhurt, Bova said.

The man was arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, Bova said.

He has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told troopers the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

Kenny Ocker:

253-597-8627,

@KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video