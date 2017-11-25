This image distributed by the FBI on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 in El Paso, Texas, shows a request for information in the death of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Rogelio Martinez who succumbed to traumatic head injuries and broken bones suffered while on duty. Martinez died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 and his partner, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured. They were found late Saturday in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, about 30 miles from the border with Mexico.
This image distributed by the FBI on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 in El Paso, Texas, shows a request for information in the death of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Rogelio Martinez who succumbed to traumatic head injuries and broken bones suffered while on duty. Martinez died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 and his partner, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured. They were found late Saturday in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, about 30 miles from the border with Mexico. FBI via AP)
This image distributed by the FBI on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 in El Paso, Texas, shows a request for information in the death of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Rogelio Martinez who succumbed to traumatic head injuries and broken bones suffered while on duty. Martinez died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 and his partner, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured. They were found late Saturday in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, about 30 miles from the border with Mexico. FBI via AP)

National

Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:18 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

Services are planned for a Border Patrol agent in Texas who died nearly a week ago from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to attend the service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The cause of Martinez's death last Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was also seriously injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the border with Mexico and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to the agents.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video