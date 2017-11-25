2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Steven Combs, assigned to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron is shown. In a news release, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said the families of Combs, airman Matthew Chialastri, and airman apprentice Bryan Grosso were notified of their deaths following a aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The C-2A “Greyhound” transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed. Released U.S. Navy photo