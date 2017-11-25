National

NTSB: Plane made erratic turns before fatal Kentucky crash

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

GLASGOW, Ky.

Federal investigators say a single-engine plane went through a series of erratic turns followed by a sharp dive before it crashed in Kentucky earlier this month, killing all four people aboard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board also indicated there was heavy cloud cover in the area, and that the pilot did not have an instrument-flight rating and did not get a weather briefing before taking off from Union City, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

Those killed in the crash were attorney Scott T. Foster, the plane's owner; and his 15-year-old son, Noah; dentist Kyle P. Stewart; and attorney and Somerset police chaplain Doug Whitaker.

The NTSB found the plane nosedived after a series of turns about an hour into the flight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video