National

1 dead in car surfing accident in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PICHER, Okla.

One man has died and 11 others were injured after a Jeep Cherokee with three people car surfing on the roof swerved off an Oklahoma road and crashed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Bryan Mitchel McGuirk of Miami, Oklahoma, died Saturday evening in Tulsa of injuries sustained in the accident Friday. He was riding on the roof and was ejected 20 feet.

Also on the roof were 27-year-old Adrian Diane Ellison and 20-year-old Brandon Carter, both from Columbus, Kansas. Ellison was ejected 100 feet and is hospitalized in fair condition. Carter was treated and released.

The trooper's report says that there were 9 others in the vehicle. The vehicle swerved off a gravel road into a ditch, grazed a tree and struck another tree before landing on its top.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video