National

Mom who killed disabled child found dead in apparent suicide

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.

Authorities say a suburban Chicago mother who was scheduled to return to prison for killing her severely disabled daughter in 2015 has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says Bonnie Liltz was pronounced dead Saturday. A county judge had ordered the 57-year-old to return to prison Monday.

Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst says authorities haven't found any evidence of foul play and believe it's a suicide.

Liltz was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her adult daughter. Liltz has had cancer and said she feared for her daughter's future as her own health declined.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Liltz was released on bond while appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video