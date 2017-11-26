1,000 job openings, some paying $100k or more - and no takers.

More Videos 3:20 Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts Pause 1:15 Louisville celebrates its Governor’s Cup victory against Kentucky 1:10 Kentucky football greets fans, heads to Kroger Field for rivalry game 1:42 Eddie Gran: Not enough explosive plays against Louisville 1:31 Benny Snell: Loss to Louisville a 'hard pill to take' 1:35 Kentucky football seniors honored before game against UofL 2:19 ‘He surprises me every day’: Lamar Jackson runs over Kentucky 1:13 Stephen Johnson: It hurts to lose like that 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com