This undated image provided by the Arlington Police Department shows William Paul Dodd. Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal. An Arlington police spokesman says Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in which he threatened to kill officers.
This undated image provided by the Arlington Police Department shows William Paul Dodd. Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal. An Arlington police spokesman says Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in which he threatened to kill officers. Arlington Police Department via AP)
This undated image provided by the Arlington Police Department shows William Paul Dodd. Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal. An Arlington police spokesman says Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in which he threatened to kill officers. Arlington Police Department via AP)

National

Police say theft suspect shot in mall may have been suicidal

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:32 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ARLINGTON, Texas

Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.

An Arlington police spokesman says 21-year-old William Paul Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday in which he threatened to kill officers.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says officers tracked the man inside The Parks at Arlington later Sunday after he was accused of stealing sunglasses at a store inside the mall. Cook says the man pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer.

Authorities say no one else was injured. Cook says Dodd is hospitalized under sedation in critical condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video