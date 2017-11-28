National

Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The Kentucky Horse Park's Hall of Champions is getting a new resident. Point Given is retiring from stud duty and joining the Horse Park in the spring.

Point Given is the fifth Horse of the Year to occupy the spot. He won the 2001 Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes and is a 19-year-old son of Thunder Gulch.

Point Given won $3.9 million with nine wins and three second-place finishes from 13 starts. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2010.

He retired from racing in September 2001 to stand at Three Chimneys Farm in Midway and was relocated to Calumet Farm in 2013.

Point Given will be available for viewing in April, as the park celebrates its 40th anniversary season.

