Sheriff: Wanted man fatally shot himself during traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:32 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga.

A Georgia sheriff says a convicted felon wanted for a series of violent crimes fatally shot himself after being pulled over for driving erratically.

WTOC-TV quotes Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher as saying deputies found Steven Michael Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after being stopped in Port Wentworth shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday for failing to stay in a lane.

Authorities later identified Holmes, a 38-year-old sought by police in Portsmouth, Virginia, and determined he was driving a car stolen in North Carolina.

Portsmouth police tweeted that Holmes was wanted for attempted murder, abduction, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties with a minor by custodian.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

