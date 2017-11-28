This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows William Lawrence. Lawrence, a former Utah corrections officer who went on the lam 11 years ago after being convicted of sexual abuse, was captured in Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at a fast-food restaurant on the island of Kauai.
National

Fugitive ex-Utah corrections officer captured in Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:30 PM

HONOLULU

The U.S. Marshals Service says a former Utah corrections officer who went on the lam 11 years ago after being convicted of sexual abuse has been captured in Hawaii.

William Lawrence was arrested Monday at a fast-food restaurant on the island of Kauai.

Marshals say Lawrence was an officer for the Utah Department of Corrections when he handcuffed a girl to a bed and forced her to perform sex acts. He was convicted of forcible sexual abuse and forcible sodomy.

Before his sentencing hearing, he fled and has been considered a fugitive since 2006.

Marshals say they discovered he was living in Hawaii while reviewing cold cases last month.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Derryl Spencer says that as a former law enforcement officer, Lawrence knew strategies to evade capture.

