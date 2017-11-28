National

Perjury charges against detective in rape case dismissed

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:17 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Due to a technicality, a judge has dismissed perjury charges against a Tennessee detective accused of lying under oath about a rape case involving high school basketball players.

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz said the juvenile court where the detective's testimony occurred didn't have legal authority to hold a preliminary hearing.

Gatlinburg detective Rodney Burns had faced two counts of aggravated perjury based on testimony about a freshman Ooltewah (OOL'-teh-wah) High School basketball player who prosecutors said was sexually assaulted by teammates. Burns faced two counts of aggravated perjury in Hamilton County because prosecutors said he made "untruthful statements" during a February 2016 hearing in which he said the assault had been blown out of proportion.

Burns' attorney applauded the dismissal in a statement and maintained that the detective hadn't committed perjury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video