‘Karma’: Why everyone's talking about Ann Curry after Matt Lauer's 'Today' show firing

Twitter is calling it karma.
Ann Curry upon hearing Matt Lauer has been fired...#karma pic.twitter.com/ch9BR5Gm3j— just_one_elisha (@just_one_elisha) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer just caught his karma bus and Ann Curry was driving pic.twitter.com/zxjVPTBYfz— T Sanders (@troiselaine) November 29, 2017
"Matt Lauer" Fired Wow! karma is a beautiful thing!!! Miss you Ann Curry pic.twitter.com/WBQGvHnaEq— LadyJMitongu (@MMitongu) November 29, 2017
Former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry was fired in 2012, and her then co-anchor Matt Lauer was blamed for her departure.
Curry was allegedly fired after ratings fell behind rival morning show “Good Morning America,” but internal research at NBC showed that Lauer was losing viewers as he became “less appealing” than Curry to the audience, New York Magazine reported.
In 2014, former “Today” co-chost Meredith Viera told US Weekly, "That was such a bad time. I really felt for Matt a lot. And I felt for Ann, too. It turned so nasty, really nasty. Every day you're reading this stuff that is just beyond cruel from angry, angry people who felt that Ann had been slighted and embarrassed and humiliated."
Curry hasn’t responded to Lauer’s firing yet, but people are imagining her reaction and expressing frustration over how she was treated.
Well, $25 million is freed up for The Today Show. Who’s going to replace Matt Lauer. Somewhere, Ann Curry is saying... pic.twitter.com/oI4YsRuJ8K— Tracy Tran (@tracytran) November 29, 2017
Funny that it took 20 years and sexual misconduct to fire Matt Lauer, but for Ann Curry and Katie Couric it just took turning 50...#TodayShow pic.twitter.com/joO7qECVaE— Jules AF ❄️ (@JulesQuincy) November 29, 2017
Ann Curry & Katie Couric told us about Matt Lauer directly & obliquely for years so NBC cannot pretend this is new info.— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) November 29, 2017
