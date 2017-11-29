APNewsBreak: US adopts recovery plan for Mexican wolves

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Mexican gray wolf leaves cover at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, Socorro County, N.M. After decades of legal challenges and political battles that have pitted states against the federal government, U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, finally adopted a plan to guide the recovery of a wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File

Jim Clark