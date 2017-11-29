Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:06

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy
Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 29, 2017 02:45 PM

Multiple outlets have reported that Matt Lauer’s accuser came forward about the former “Today” show anchor sexually harassing her during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia.

The New York Post cited “sources,” PEOPLE also cited a source, and the Wall Street Journal eported that the incident in the complaint from a female staffer that led to NBC firing Lauer Tuesday night took place during the Olympics.

According to the Post, there is still some back-and-forth as to whether the offense should be classified as “sexual assault” or “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement that it was the first complaint against Lauer in his 20-plus years at the network, but NBC had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Reporters at Variety and The New York Times had been investigating allegations about Lauer for several months, according to CNN.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:06

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts 3:20

Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video