He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:06 See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon

A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon