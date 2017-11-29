"Today" show co-hosts, seated from left, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer appear on the set during their broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. NBC News says longtime show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's show.
"Today" show co-hosts, seated from left, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer appear on the set during their broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. NBC News says longtime show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's show. Craig Ruttle AP
"Today" show co-hosts, seated from left, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer appear on the set during their broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. NBC News says longtime show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's show. Craig Ruttle AP

National

Matt Lauer’s desk had a button that locked his door. Other NBC execs do, too.

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 29, 2017 05:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Soon after NBC announced Wednesday that “Today” show host Matt Lauer was fired, reporters revealed that they had been looking into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him.

After an investigation spanning two months, Variety published an article containing several accounts of sexual misconduct.

In one instance, Lauer allegedly gave a female coworker a sex toy and a note explaining how he’d use it on her. In another, Lauer allegedly invited a female employee to his office and showed her his penis.

But it’s the detail about Matt Lauer’s office door that has people talking.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up,” Variety reported, adding that Lauer allegedly used this tool to lock women in his office and prevent others from walking in.

Lauer is the latest media figure to lose his job after allegations of sexual harassment. CBS morning show host Charlie Rose was fired recently after being accused of sexual harassment, and others have been removed from their posts as well following an outpouring of allegations after The New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video