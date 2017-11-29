APNewsBreak: Family says no "Eddie" surf contest this season

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2009, file photo, Kelly Slater of Florida drops down the face of this wave during the second round, heat two of the The Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau surf contest at Waimea Bay located on the north shore of the island of Oahu. The family of surfing legend Aikau says the big wave contest named in his honor won't be held this season. Aikau family spokeswoman Cynthia Scrima said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, the withdrawal of the contest's sponsor and problems getting a permit forced the move. Eugene Tanner, File AP Photo