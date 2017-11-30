More Videos

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

National

Matt Lauer: ‘There are no words to express my sorrow and regret’

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 07:15 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer has released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his ouster.

Lauer’s statement was read at the beginning of Thursday’s “Today” show. It said:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Lauer was fired from his long-time role as co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show after a “detailed complaint” about inappropriate sexual behavior was filed against him, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo sent to employees Wednesday. Lauer had been an anchor on the show for more than 20 years.

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can,” Lack said in the memo.

Lauer hosted the show along with Savannah Guthrie, who joined “Today” in July 2012, replacing Ann Curry, whose firing was blamed on Lauer. Guthrie announced the news of Lauer’s termination on air, along with her colleague Hoda Kotb, co-host of Today’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

“We are devastated. All we can say is we are heartbroken,” Guthrie said on the show Wednesday.

After the news broke, reporters from several news outlets, including the New York Times and Variety, announced they had been working on stories about serious sexual harassment allegations against Lauer, and that NBC executives had known about them for months.

Variety’s story includes a report that Lauer once allegedly gave a female coworker a sex toy and then explained in a note how he’d use it on her, and another in which he allegedly invited a female employee to his office and showed her his penis. The story also included a report that Lauer had a secret button under his desk which allowed him to lock his door from his desk without getting up.

