Thuan Quang Dihn Gwinnett County (Ga.) Police Department Courtesy

A nude woman fled when her kidnapper left, police say. They caught him 5 days later

By Matthew Martinez

November 30, 2017 01:45 PM

Police in Gwinnett County, Ga. arrested a man Wednesday they say held his girlfriend in his basement over Thanksgiving Day and raped her.

Thuan Q. Dinh, 39, has been charged with rape, false imprisonment, robbery and two counts of aggravated assault after an unnamed 41-year-old Asian woman fled naked from his house to a neighbor’s Friday, according to a police report.

Police said she had been repeatedly physically and sexually abused over the course of the prior 24 hours, according to the report, before arriving at the neighbor’s house on Grand Ashbury Lane in Buford, Ga., fully nude, except for the rope around her hands and duct tape around her head and neck.

Buford sits about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Police believe Dinh drove to California to pick the woman up, before tying her up, raping her and tasing her in his basement. He left her alone for a short time Friday morning, when the victim escaped.

She was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Dinh used several fake names to hide his identity, according to the report. Police learned his true name was Thuan Q. Dinh, and warrants were secured before he was stopped Wednesday as a suspect in the case.

Police may seek additional charges against Dinh, as they found “a large amount of suspected marijuana” at his home as well, according to the release.

