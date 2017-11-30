Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 1:11 Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 1:09 UK grad students protest Republican tax bill 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department