Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15.
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15. Matt Rourke AP Photo
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15. Matt Rourke AP Photo

National

Police: Man stabbed 15-year-old girl to death, burned body

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:29 PM

PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.

Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan says Herring attempted to conceal the murder by burning the Delaware girl's body and burying it under a pile of leaves.

Her body was found Tuesday behind a building in west Philadelphia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan says Herring's parents had a role in reporting the killing to authorities. The motive is not yet known.

A message left with the public defender's office listed as representing Herring was not immediately returned.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video