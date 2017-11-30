‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:11 Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage 1:56 John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts 3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers 1:18 Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office