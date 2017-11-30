National

Testimony: Suspects bragged of dragging black man to death

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GRIFFIN, Ga.

The case of two Georgia men accused of dragging a black man to his death behind a pickup truck is going before a grand jury.

Multiple media outlets report brothers-in-law William Moore Sr. and Frank Gebhardt appeared Thursday in magistrate court for a probable cause hearing at which a judge decided there was enough evidence against the men to proceed.

Gebhardt and Moore face a felony murder charge in the 1983 death of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Jared Coleman says the men stabbed Coggins nearly 30 times, then chained his body to the pickup and dragged him into the woods.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coleman testified the men bragged about the killing.

The case could go before a grand jury as early as next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video