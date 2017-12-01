AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:12 Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 1:56 ‘The fan support was crazy’: Keldon Johnson gets the Kentucky experience 1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement 1:25 Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. KGO via AP

