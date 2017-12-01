National

Report coming on Charlottesville white nationalist rally

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:14 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville, Virginia's, response to white nationalist rallies this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy is holding a news conference Friday to discuss his report. It's expected to address a May torch-light rally, a Ku Klux Klan gathering in July and the "Unite the Right" event Aug. 12 that exploded into violence and resulted in the death of a woman when a car crashed into counter-protesters.

Officials have said Heaphy would interview law enforcement and government officials as well as protesters, counter-protesters, and onlookers at each event.

Authorities have faced blistering criticism for their response to the August rally in particular.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video