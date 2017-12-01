It’s too dangerous to hug at work now, sheriff posts on Facebook. He’s giving it up

The deluge of sexual assault and harassment claims has made the workplace a hostile environment for huggers, so Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin is giving it up except for certain close relations.
Kaelin posted a message on Facebook Wednesday that unless a person is close friend or relative, he or she will not get a hug from him.
“In the future I will offer a handshake or a knuckle bump, but NO MORE HUGS,” the post read.
It’s hard to remember all of the politicians, news personalities, actors, entertainers and celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent months, but some publications, such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have compiled a list. This is the workplace environment that triggered Kaelin’s post.
“The workplace, for one, can become hostile is an employee ‘feels’ threatened by your hugs...SO IT’S OVER,” the post states.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
