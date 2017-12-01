Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post
Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post Facebook
Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post Facebook

National

It’s too dangerous to hug at work now, sheriff posts on Facebook. He’s giving it up

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 01, 2017 12:04 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

The deluge of sexual assault and harassment claims has made the workplace a hostile environment for huggers, so Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin is giving it up except for certain close relations.

Kaelin posted a message on Facebook Wednesday that unless a person is close friend or relative, he or she will not get a hug from him.

“In the future I will offer a handshake or a knuckle bump, but NO MORE HUGS,” the post read.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s hard to remember all of the politicians, news personalities, actors, entertainers and celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent months, but some publications, such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have compiled a list. This is the workplace environment that triggered Kaelin’s post.

“The workplace, for one, can become hostile is an employee ‘feels’ threatened by your hugs...SO IT’S OVER,” the post states.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:47

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 1:00

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road?

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:25

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 0:56

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

: Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikoravia Storyful

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:47

Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road? 1:00

Did driver see pedestrian before striking woman on Richmond Road?

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:25

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad 0:56

Brad Calipari sees a difference in his dad

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video