A horse was drowning in a cesspool. Responders raced to pump out waste and save it.

Police arrived to find the horse in dire distress.
It was drowning, up to its neck in water and trapped in a cesspool so deep that the horse’s head — barely above the pool’s surface — was a full four feet below ground level, police said. Its hind quarters were underwater, but it was able to get its front legs above the surface.
The 6-year-old American Quarter Horse named Santino had gotten out of a barn on Thursday afternoon and had started grazing in a backyard in Islip Terrace, N.Y., a small town on Long Island, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Then, around 4 p.m., the horse accidentally tumbled into a collapsed pool of water and waste in the backyard, police said. The cesspool was six feet across, ABC 7 reports.
Never miss a local story.
First responders raced to pump the water and waste out of the pool as night fell so that the horse wouldn’t drown.
Meanwhile, a local construction company arrived at the scene with a pay loader and other equipment to rescue the horse, ABC 7 reports. Workers used the equipment to erect a ramp that would help the horse out of the quagmire.
It took the Suffolk County police department, three area fire departments and the local construction company to get the job done — but ultimately they succeeded in getting the horse out.
Responders can been seen in video recorded by ABC 7 using straps to hoist the horse out from the hole in the dark.
“This rescue would not have been possible without the quick response and the collaborative efforts of our Third Precinct officers, Emergency Services officers, local fire departments and a local business,” Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said on Facebook, adding that their “swift action helped save Santino.”
And as soon as the horse got out of the hole, it was able to walk on its own back to the barn, video shows.
Veterinarians looked at the horse after the incident, police said, and said Santino did not appear injured in the ordeal.
It’s not Santino’s first brush with death, either.
Just two years ago, the horse was set to be slaughtered in Louisiana, according to police — but the day before the slaughter, Angelo Buonomo, the horse’s current owner, decided to purchase Santino.
Comments