  • Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

    Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

National

Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl presumed dead, and an arrest has been made, officials say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 02, 2017 10:31 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE

Officials have arrested the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods, in connection with what is now believed to be the death of the child.

Mariah is presumed dead based on evidence gathered throughout the week-long investigation into her disappearance, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The child remains missing and the focus of searches will shift to recovery, the update said.

KIMREY
Earl Kimrey
ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kristy Woods’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, was arrested Friday and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property, officials said. He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.01 million bond.

Mariah Woods is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2-foot-9 weighing about 30 pounds.

MISSING
Photos of Mariah Kay Woods.
FBI

She was allegedly abducted from a home on the 2400 block of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday, when she was reported missing. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

Since then, more than 225 members of 14 local, state, and federal agencies conducted nearly 100 interviews, and followed more than 140 leads. Among them are the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team and Team Adam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At a Thursday press conference, FBI officials said that “items of interest” were taken to Quantico for testing that could “lead us to Mariah,” but did not elaborate on what the items were, or where they were located.

Officials said 730 volunteers participated in a search for Mariah on Friday. Investigators also sorted through 95,000 pounds of trash by hand, searching for items of interest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

