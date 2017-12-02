How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:56 ‘The fan support was crazy’: Keldon Johnson gets the Kentucky experience 0:47 Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year 0:41 PJ Washington’s road to improvement 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:41 John Calipari thinks Kentucky can be a great defensive team 1:12 Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:11 Does Matthew Mitchell see reason for optimism? 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

