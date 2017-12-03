One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute at a Hollywood water treatment plant, according to early reports on Sunday.
A security guard is shot by a security guard, police say

December 03, 2017 10:52 AM

One security guard shot another security guard after a dispute in Hollywood, according to early reports on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found outside the Hollywood Water Treatment Plant at 3441 Hollywood Blvd. Police said the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men, who were both employed by a private company and not the city.

The suspect is in police custody for questioning, reported WPLG-ABC 10, but hasn’t been charged.

The guard who was shot was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to WSVN.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

