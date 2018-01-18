Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

More Videos 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ Pause 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 1:59 Bevin takes aim at Lexington and Louisville school leaders in budget speech 1:44 Matt Bevin explains why he wants to cut all funding for 70 programs 3:10 John Calipari blames South Carolina loss on unwarranted arrogance 1:29 Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:39 Photo slideshow: Cats can't hold on to 14-point lead at South Carolina 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 3:04 Legislative leaders react to Bevin’s budget plan 1:06 Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

