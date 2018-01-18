More Videos

  • A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

    In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices.

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney's offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices.


National

Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 18, 2018 08:45 AM

Paying a bill once is enough — getting charged twice for no reason is too much.

That’s what reportedly happened Wednesday night to some Wells Fargo customers, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Hilary O’Byrne, a communications manager at Wells Fargo, confirmed in a statement to the Statesman that some people experienced an incorrect transaction.

“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error,” Wells Fargo communications manager Hilary O’Byrne said in a statement late Wednesday.

People aired their grievances in tweets.

They also complained of long wait times to be connected with a customer service representative.

“Had an issue with my Wells Fargo online account,” wrote a Twitter user named TJ Parks. “On hold for 2 hours, transferred twice, one dropped call and still no solution.......hmmmm”

But there’s no reason to wait on the phone, O’Byrne told the Statesman.

“We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time,” her statement read. “Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Wells Fargo tweeted that the issue was resolved Thursday morning.

But not everyone was happy with the bank’s response.

“Sorry doesn’t even come close to making up for all of the stress and chaos this caused,” one person responded to the tweet. “I make a simple error and get charged a minimum of $35. You take over $1500 of my hard earned money I’m supposed to be ok with a simple “sorry”?!”

