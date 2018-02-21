She wailed as one of her boyfriends killed the other. Then she helped him flee, Nebraska prosecutors say

One member of the love triangle is dead.
Another is in prison.
And the third, 48-year-old Doloma Curtis, is now set to begin a prison term of her own. The former Omaha, Neb., corrections officer was sentenced Tuesday to three to five years behind bars for being an accessory to murder, the Omaha World-Herald reports.
The felony Curtis was convicted of aiding was committed by one of her boyfriends, Rolander Brown, 27. He was convicted of second degree murder in July 2017 for shooting and killing Curtis’ live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Carlos Alonzo, KMTV reports.
When Brown was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison for the murder in September, he maintained that he was innocent, the World-Herald reports — and that Curtis, his girlfriend, was innocent as well.
“Free Doloma!” Brown shouted as he was taken from the courtroom to prison, the newspaper reports.
On the night of the murder, the victim, Alonzo, had been at home with Curtis, who lived with him at the time, according to police. But while Curtis was in the bathroom, she heard a gunshot — and when Curtis looked outside, she found Alonzo dead on the sidewalk, WOWT reports. Brown had killed Alonzo with a single bullet to the head, police said.
As Curtis wailed and screamed (according to audio recordings from the day of the crime) Brown fled the scene in a Mazda with a hubcap missing, the World-Herald reports. Brown’s distinctive getaway car, which tied him to the crime scene, belonged to his other girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Alonzo was dead when police arrived at his home around 2:30 a.m. on May 28, 2016, KETV reports. But Brown, the suspected shooter, had fled the scene.
Police recovered a .40 casing at the crime scene but were never able to recover a weapon, the TV station reported. For an hour and a half before the shooting death, Curtis and Brown had been texting one another, police said, and eventually Curtis admitted to police that she and Brown had been seeing each other.
But that wasn’t the last Curtis saw of Brown. After the live-in boyfriend’s shooting death, Curtis used her position as a corrections officer to go into law enforcement databases and warn Brown that police were after him, prosecutors said. Curtis also helped Brown flee from Nebraska to Georgia in June, shortly after the shooting, the World-Herald reports. And in July, Curtis went to Georgia to pick him up, prosecutors said.
Curtis was arrested by police in July 2016 and an arrest warrant was issued for Brown the same month, but Brown wasn’t apprehended until September, according to the Associated Press.
At the time of her arrest, Curtis was married and had been for 17 years, but she was going through a divorce, the World-Herald reports. Curtis had worked as a correctional officer in the county for 12 years.
Curtis had been dating both men for months when the incident took place, the newspaper reports.
