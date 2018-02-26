Naked man on ATV leads police on wrong-way, highway chase in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:26 Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance Pause 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 1:00 National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An Independence man captured video of a naked man on an ATV leading police on an hour-long chase Sunday on Interstate 435 in the Northland. Video courtesy of Jess Fishell. Jason Boatright

An Independence man captured video of a naked man on an ATV leading police on an hour-long chase Sunday on Interstate 435 in the Northland. Video courtesy of Jess Fishell. Jason Boatright