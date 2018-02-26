Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move

FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were planning immigration raids across the San Francisco Bay Area. Though no major immigration sweeps have materialized, Schaaf said it was her "ethical obligation" to issue the warning. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo