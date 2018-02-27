Nevada high court ends media ban on Vegas shooting autopsies

FILE- This Oct. 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report showing the interior of room 32-134 of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel, an evidence imaged released as part of a preliminary report by Clark County Sheriff. Records released by a federal court confirm that the FBI received internet and email records belonging to the shooter in the Las Vegas Strip massacre and his girlfriend, but offer little new insight about the investigation. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)