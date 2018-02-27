Oregon man who told dog to attack black man and used racial slur says he’s not racist

At first, a man walking home from church in Portland, Oregon, thought the pitbull right behind him had simply gotten away from its owner.
But the dog’s owner — Mathu Dwain Karcher, 41 — quickly cleared things up during the Sept. 24 encounter, police said. Karcher actively encouraged the pitbull to attack 56-year-old Jerry Duckett around 6:30 p.m., saying “get ’em,” according to a police report obtained by the Oregonian.
The dog didn’t attack, police said.
Then Karcher told Duckett, who is black, that he was “in the wrong neighborhood,” court documents said, and used a racial slur against him, KATU reports. At one point Karcher told Duckett that “if the dog wasn’t willing to get him that he would kick the victim’s a--” himself, court records said.
“I was really scared,” Duckett told the Oregonian, adding that he couldn’t flee because of a leg injury.
Karcher then followed Duckett into a nearby store, where he continued to threaten to attack Duckett, police said. Karcher had left his dog dog outside. The store asked Karcher to leave, and he was soon arrested when police arrived at the scene. Karcher denied having used racial slurs against Duckett.
Karcher had pleaded not guilty the charges of intimidation and menacing in September following his arrest, KPTV reports.
But at a court appearance Monday, Karcher pleaded no contest to second-degree intimidation, the Oregonian reports. The crime is a misdemeanor, and Karcher was sentenced to two years probation, 20 hours community service and a 16 day jail sentence that he’s already served.
Karcher didn’t apologize in court, the newspaper reports. But he did say that he isn’t racist.
Duckett has forgiven him anyway.
“I’m a Christian,” Duckett told the newspaper. “I don’t want to have resentment in my heart against him, because it tears the soul down.”
Previously, Karcher was arrested in December 2016 after police say he rammed into a police car and then tried to escape on foot, KPTV reports. Karcher surrendered at his mobile home only after a stun gun was used against him, police said.
The pitbull that wouldn’t attack no longer belongs to Karcher, the Oregonian reports.
