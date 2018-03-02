He tried breaking up a pizza fight. She took off her stilettos and started stabbing, Arizona police say

Stilettos, the high heel shoes, get their name from stiletto knives. The knives are known for their long, thin blades, which come to a menacing needle point — similar to the slender heels that hold up stiletto shoes.
Unlike the knives, stiletto shoes aren’t designed for stabbing. But a Scottsdale, Ariz., woman demonstrated last month that the heels can still do significant damage, police said.
Kris May Loring, 32, was arrested Feb. 19 on felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault, after police say she attacked a worker at a pizza joint with her stilettos. Loring’s victim nearly lost his eye in the attack, police said, and after she was arrested and taken to jail, she threatened to bite an officer’s nose off as well, ABC 15 reports.
“When asked if that was a threat, the defendant stated that it was,” court records obtained by the TV station said.
The incident began when Loring fell out of her seat at Gus’ New York Pizza Lounge in Scottsdale around 2:30 a.m., and then “became upset as she thought other patrons inside of the establishment were laughing at her,” according to a police report obtained by KTVK.
Then Loring left the pizza joint, police said, and her boyfriend took matters into his own hands: He threw a pizza at customers in the restaurant and yelled at them, according to the police report.
When security tried to stop the boyfriend and defuse the situation, Loring intervened, police said — and Aaron Walters, a 35-year-old employee at the restaurant, was caught in the cross hairs.
Loring “sat down on the curb outside and took off her stilettos,” court documents said, and then she “charged at the victim and delivered deliberate and violent blows with the stilettos towards the victim’s head.”
The stiletto made contact with Walters’ eye, he told KTVK.
“I thought I lost my eye that night,” Walters told KTVK. “The eye actually popped down low. It saved the eyeball and it closed up.”
In addition to aggravated assault, Loring was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening or intimidating, according to court documents.
Walters told KVTK that he’s forgiven Loring.
“There have been times in my life where I have been in some similar situations, where I was drunk and some bad things happen,” Walters, who is still squinting out of the injured eye, told the TV station. “I don’t want her life wrecked. I don’t want her family ruined. I don’t want any of that stuff to happen.”
Bond was set at $15,000 at Loring’s first appearance in court, KTVK reports.
