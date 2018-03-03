A man inside an Overland Park Hooters allegedly called a young child a racial slur and spat on the child on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, the child’s family and a witness told a local media outlet. Overland Park police were investigating the incident. This Google Maps Street View image was taken April 2015.
First responder used racial slur, spat on child at Hooters, Kansas police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers And Max Londberg

March 03, 2018 07:17 AM

A first responder called a child by a racial slur and spat him at an Overland Park Hooters on Monday night, witnesses and the victim’s family told police.

Overland Park police said Friday that the suspect, who was not named, will be charged.

Sgt. John Lacy, a police spokesman, confirmed the suspect is a first responder. Though he did not say which agency the suspect works for, he said the person did not work in Kansas.

Police responded the night of the incident on a report of battery against a child.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had called the child a racial slur and then spat on him.

Then on Thursday, the victim’s family confirmed the witnesses’ original account of events.

A witness told KCTV5 he heard a customer using the N-word.

“He basically said get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor,” the witness said.

The boy’s family was at the restaurant celebrating a birthday and said the boy had wandered away from the group when the incident happened.

The restaurant is at 10620 Metcalf Lane.

An employee who answered the phone Friday at the Hooters referred a reporter to the company’s media contact, who did not immediately return a request for comment on the incident.

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to critical comments from people on Twitter who thought the first responder worked for the department.

“Our understanding is this incident did not involve our personnel. We have confidence the investigation will be conducted properly,” the Fire Department tweeted in response.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic; Monty Davis, Jason Boatright, curatorMcClatchy

