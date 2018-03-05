Ex-official now regrets bowing to National Rifle Association

FILE - In this May 7, 2010, file photo, Marc Dann, a former Ohio state attorney general and former state senator, attends a hearing where he pleaded guilty to two ethics violations involving improper payments to staff from campaign and office transition funds, in the courtroom of Judge Ted Barrows in Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus, Ohio. Dann, a Democrat who helped overturn local assault weapon bans while in office, said in a column published Sunday, March 4, 2018, on Cleveland.com that he "was in the pocket of the National Rifle Association" to protect his political career and now regrets it. Paul Vernon, File AP Photo